Tennessee offers 2025 linebacker Cameron White

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 linebacker prospect Cameron White.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” White said.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound three-star linebacker prospect is from Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida.

White is the No. 100 linebacker prospect and No. 123 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee is the third Southeastern Conference school to offer White. Texas A&M was the first to offer on Jan. 30.

White has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Baylor, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia and South Florida.

South Florida was the first school to offer White a scholarship on Jan. 21, 2023.

