Tennessee offers 2025 interior offensive lineman Henry Fenuku

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 interior offensive lineman prospect Henry Fenuku.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Fenuku said.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound interior offensive lineman prospect is from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Fenuku from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Fenuku has scholarship offers from Tennessee, USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Missouri, Kansas, Marshall, California, Prairie View A&M, SMU, Baylor, Houston, Arkansas, Oregon, Ole Miss, North Texas, Texas Tech, UTSA, Tulsa, Colorado State, UTEP, Arkansas State and Grambling State.

Grambling State was the first school to offer Fenuku a scholarship on May 10, 2023.

