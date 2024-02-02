Tennessee offers 2025 defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu.

“After a great conversation with Levorn Harbin, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Ukponu said.



The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive line prospect is from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.

Ukponu is the No. 630 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 53 defensive lineman and No. 100 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are one of seven Southeastern Conference schools to offer Ukponu.

Ukponu has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Miami, Texas State, UTSA, California, North Texas, SMU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Baylor, Kansas, Buffalo, Liberty, Arizona State, Northwestern, Arizona, Oklahoma State, USC, Indiana, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, LSU, Florida, Missouri, Sam Houston State, Pittsburgh, Houston, Penn State, Duke, Oklahoma and Texas.

Miami was the first school to offer Ukponu on Jan. 16, 2023.

