Tennessee offers 2025 defensive end LaVar Arrington Jr.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 defensive end LaVar Arrington Jr.

“After a great conversation with Levorn Harbin, I am proud and blessed to receive my 14th D-1 offer to the University of Tennessee,” Arrington Jr. said.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end prospect is from Charter Oak High School in Covina, California.

Arrington Jr. is the No. 580 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 53 athlete and the No. 56 player in California, according to 247Sports.

Arrington Jr. has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Washington, Utah, UCLA, San Diego State, Penn State, Oregon State, Nevada, Colorado, Boston College, Arizona State and Arizona.

The Vols have five commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer.

After a great conversation with @LevornH, I am proud and blessed to receive my fourteenth D-1 offer to the University Tennessee. Thank you! #Vols @COHSFootball @LaVarArrington @RTaylorFBscout pic.twitter.com/KScidAKoat — LaVar Arrington II (@ArringtonLavar) January 19, 2024

