Tennessee offers 2025 cornerback Trystan Haynes

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 cornerback prospect Trystan Haynes.

“After a great call with coach Willie Martinez, I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Haynes said.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound four-star cornerback prospect is from Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Meadows is the No. 135 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 18 cornerback prospect and No. 5 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Haynes has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, TCU, Arkansas, Iowa State, UNLV, Tulsa, Texas A&M, Kansas, Missouri, North Texas, UTSA, Nebraska, Miami, Stanford, Georgia and Notre Dame.

