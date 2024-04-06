Tennessee offers 2025 cornerback prospect Andrew Purcell

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback prospect Andrew Purcell.

“I am extremely grateful to have received an offer from Rocky Top,” Purcell said.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star cornerback prospect is from Enterprise High School in Enterprise, Alabama.

Purcell ranks as the No. 21 athlete in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 25 player in Alabama.

Tennessee is one of two Southeastern Conference schools to offer a scholarship to Purcell. Florida offered Purcell a scholarship on March 10.

Purcell has scholarship offers from Tennessee, UCF, Georgia Southern, Indiana, USF, Jacksonville State, Miami, Memphis, Florida, Houston and Auburn.

UCF was the first school to offer a scholarship to Purcell on Feb. 1.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire