Tennessee offers 2025 cornerback Caleb Chester

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 cornerback prospect Caleb Chester.

“After a great conversation with defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Chester said.



The 6-foot-1, 170-pound three-star prospect is from Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas.

Chester is the No. 536 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 53 edge prospect and No. 86 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

