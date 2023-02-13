Tennessee offers 2025 4-star linebacker Gavin Nix

Tennessee offered a scholarship to four-star linebacker Gavin Nix.

“I am extremely blessed and honored to announce that I’ve received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Nix announced on social media.

The 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker is from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Nix is the No. 54 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He is rated as the No. 6 linebacker and No. 7 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.

He earned All-American honors as a freshman at Lake Highland Preparatory School. Nix finished the season with 79 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

Nix holds offers from multiple Power Five programs, including Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State and Miami.

More Recruiting!

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire