Tennessee offers 2024 wide receiver Ryan Pellum

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2024 prospect Ryan Pellum.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University Tennessee,” Pellum said on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver is from Robert A. Millikan Senior High School in Long Beach, California.

Pellum has Southeastern Conference offers from the Vols, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Tennessee's 2023 football commitment tracker

