Tennessee offers 2024 prospect KingJoseph Edwards

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2024 prospect KingJoseph Edwards.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Vol football,” Edwards said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound prospect is from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Edwards has played defensive end and tight end at Buford.

Edwards has offers from the Vols, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and UCF.

