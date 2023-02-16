Tennessee offers 2024 linebacker James Nesta

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2024 linebacker James Nesta.

“After a great conversation with coach (Jerry) Mack, I’m extremely grateful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Nesta announced on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound linebacker is from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Nesta currently holds multiple Power Five offers, including USC, Kentucky, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Duke.

As a junior in 2022, Nesta finished the season with 41 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. He earned 3A/4A All-Conference honors and was an all-state honorable mention.

Nesta also plays baseball and was named a top-10 Mid-Atlantic prospect by Perfect Game.

More Recruiting!

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire