Tennessee offers 2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2024 defensive line prospect Deyvid Palepale on Wednesday.

“After a great conversation with Aaron Amaama, I’m beyond blessed and grateful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Palepale announced.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive line prospect is from Hempfield High School in Landisville, Pennsylvania.

Palepale has Southeastern Conference scholarship offers from the Vols, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under Heupel.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

