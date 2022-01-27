Tennessee offers 2024 defensive lineman Dinellson Exume

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2024 defensive line prospect Dinellson Exume.

“Thankful for my coaches for helping me receive an offer from University of Tennessee,” Exume announced.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound Exume is from Miami Edison High School in Miami, Florida.

Exume has offers from Tennessee, Charlotte, Florida International, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Maryland and Ole Miss.

