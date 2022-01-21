Tennessee offers 2023 wide receiver Ryan Niblett

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2023 wide receiver prospect Ryan Niblett.

“After a talk with Kodi Burns, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Niblett said on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Niblett is from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Houston, Texas.

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Vols’ 2023 recruiting tracker: Running back offers

Vols’ 2023 recruiting tracker: Quarterback offers

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.