Tennessee offers 2023 wide receiver Aidan Mizell

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2023 wide receiver prospect Aidan Mizell.

“I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Mizell announced.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is from William Rennick Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. Mizell also runs track in high school.

Mizell has Power Five offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC, Utah, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

