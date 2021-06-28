Tennessee offers 2023 prospect Aycen Stevens from Indiana
Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.
The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 prospect Aycen Stevens.
“I’d like to thank Coach Tim Banks, Coach Josh Heupel and the rest of the staff for an offer as a linebacker to play at the University of Tennessee,” Stevens said on Twitter. “Very excited and thankful for this opportunity!”
I’d like to thank @CoachTimBanks /@VolsCoachHeupel and the rest of the staff for an offer as a linebacker to play at the University of Tennessee. Very excited and thankful for this opportunity! 🟠⚪️ @SWiltfong247 #GoVols@Vol_Football @DCHawkFootball pic.twitter.com/bPj3MhFGT2
— Aycen Stevens (@AycenStevens) June 28, 2021
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Stevens is from Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Stevens plays quarterback, linebacker and safety in high school.
The Vols do not have a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class.
