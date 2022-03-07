Tennessee offers 2023 offensive lineman Connor Stroh

2023 offensive line prospect Connor Stroh has received a scholarship offer from the Vols.

“After a great talk with Alec Abelin, I am excited to have received an offer to play football for Vol football,” Stroh announced.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound offensive lineman is from Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas.

Stroh has Power Five scholarship offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss and Texas.

Below are highlights of Stroh at Wakeland.

