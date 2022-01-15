Tennessee offers 2023 Maryland defensive lineman

In this article:

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2023 defensive line prospect Devan Houstan.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Houstan said.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect is from St. James School in St. James, Maryland.

Houstan has Power Five offers from Tennessee, Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest.

