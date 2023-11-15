Tennessee’s offensive line named semifinalist for Joe Moore Award

Tennessee’s offensive line has been announced as a semifinalist for the 2023 Joe Moore Award by the Foundation for Teamwork.

The award is presented to the most outstanding offensive line in college football.

The Vols have been nominated for the award in both 2022 and 2023. Tennessee, coached by assistant Glenn Elarbee, is one of only four schools nominated in both seasons. The others include Oregon, Georgia and Michigan.

Tennessee’s offense ranks second in the SEC and eighth nationally, averaging 213.3 rushing yards and 454.8 total yards per game, which is fourth in the conference and 17th in the nation.

The Jim Moore Award finalists will be announced on Dec. 5.

Paving the way! The Tennessee offensive line is a semifinalist for the @JoeMooreAward given to the top OL unit in college football. 📰» https://t.co/MhAtqK4BG7 pic.twitter.com/MhOVWeS7Wf — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 14, 2023

