Tennessee’s offense by the numbers following Week 5

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) enters its last game for the first half of the 2021 schedule.

The Vols have defeated Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech and at Missouri, while suffering defeats to Pittsburgh and at Florida.

Tennessee will host South Carolina Saturday in Week 6 at Neyland Stadium (noon EDT, ESPN2).

Following Week 5, below is a look at Tennessee’s offense by the numbers nationally.

Total offense: No. 21 (471.8 ypg)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during a game Tennessee and Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Passing offense: No. 79 (219.4 ypg)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during a game Tennessee and Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Rushing offense: No. 7 (255.0 ypg)

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Red zone offense: No. 53 (21 scores, 24 attempts)

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and tight end Hunter Salmon (89) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Turnovers: No. 54 (6)

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Keyshon Camp (10) tackles Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) causing him to fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Sacks allowed: No. 101 (14)

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida; Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) sacks Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Third down conversions: No. 47 (28 conversions, 64 attempts)

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts before a game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth down conversions: No. 66 (7 conversions, 13 attempts)

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel calls during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

First downs: No. 9 (130)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) dives across the goal line for a touchdown as he’s hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) and linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Time of possession: No. 125 (26:13)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) leads the offense during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Bowling Green Falcons held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Total plays: No. 21 (377)

Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball for a touchdown as defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. #2 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter fo the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

