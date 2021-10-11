Tennessee’s offense by the numbers following Week 6: Where Vols rank nationally, SEC

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

The Vols have wins against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, at Missouri and South Carolina, while suffering defeats to Pittsburgh and at Florida.

Following Week 6, below is a look at where Tennessee’s offense ranks by the numbers nationally and in the Southeastern Conference.

Total offense: No. 19 nationally, No. 3 SEC (474.0 ypg)

Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire.

Passing offense: No. 81 nationally, No. 10 SEC (220.3 ypg)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Rushing offense: No. 7 nationally, No. 3 SEC (253.7 ypg)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Red zone offense: No. 40 nationally, No. 6 SEC (25 scores, 28 attempts)

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as he’s hit by South Carolina defensive back Jahmar Brown (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Turnovers: No. 35 nationally, No. 7 SEC (6)

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jacob Warren (87) recovers the fumble against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks allowed: No. 117 nationally, No. 14 SEC (20)

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Keyshon Camp (10) tackles Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) causing him to fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Third down conversions: No. 14 nationally, No. 3 SEC (40 conversions, 81 attempts)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver in the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Fourth down conversions: No. 68 nationally, No. 8 SEC (7 conversions, 13 attempts)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) scrambles with the ball during an NCAA football game between Tennessee and Missouri on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 2 , 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

First downs: No. 7 nationally, No. 1 SEC (154)

Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel and Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack during the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Time of possession: No. 125 nationally, No. 14 SEC (26:12)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) leads the offense during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Bowling Green Falcons held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Total plays: No. 14 nationally, No. 1 SEC (451)

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

