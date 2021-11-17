Tennessee now ranked No. 1 in the nation

The Guardian

The team have the lowest attendance in the NFL, and it’s no surprise given the product on and off the field Empty seats are a common sight at Washington games. Photograph: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports The ageless Tom Brady was in town on Sunday, and it was a nice day to watch football even at a dull stadium stuck in the suburbs. The Washington Football Team were 9.5-point underdogs against Tampa Bay, but, still, only 52,128 of 82,000 tickets were sold for a game between Brady’s Bucs and the WFT,