Tennessee needs to honor chancellor Donde Plowman's work vs NCAA. I have some ideas how. | Adams

Once the NCAA allowed players to capitalize on their name, image and likeness – and transfer from one school to another without penalty – coaches and administrators began referring to college sports as the “Wild, Wild West.”

The term is outdated now. It’s the “Wilder, Wilder West.”

Tennessee has contributed to the wildness, thanks to the NCAA’s misguided attempts to enforce illegal rules. Judge Clifton Corker ruled in favor of UT on Feb. 23, granting a preliminary injunction against those NIL rules.

So, until the case finally goes to trial – assuming the NCAA continues to stumble down a foolish path – anything goes. There are no NIL rules.

Athletes are free to negotiate financial deals without repercussion. But should they be the only ones to profit?

What about Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman? Why shouldn’t she benefit from the NCAA’s obsessive incompetence?

After all, the incident that led to the injunction started with her. I would have loved to have been a Smokey Bobblehead doll in her office when NCAA officials questioned whether UT had strayed outside NIL rules in the recruitment of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Her response must have been something like “take those allegations and shove them.”

Eventually, Corker shoved aside the NCAA’s case. But he’s just a role player. Plowman is the star in this.

And she should be rewarded for her stardom.

I’ve already thought of the T-shirt: Plowman’s face on front with this message on back: “We kicked the NCAA’s butt.” The last two letters would be Big Orange Power T’s.

The next time Iamaleava is scheduled for an autograph session Plowman should get co-billing. Make it a Nico-Donde doubleheader. And be sure to schedule plenty of traffic cops at the venue. It could get crowded.

This isn’t Plowman’s first big sports show. She became an administrative rock star when she cleaned up the football program about four years ago, ridding the athletic department of losing football coach Jeremy Pruitt and Phillip Fulmer, who was impersonating an athletic director at the time.

She hired athletic director Danny White, who hired football coach Josh Heupel. Suddenly, a football program often teetering on ineptitude began making headway.

Next, Plowman shepherded the program through an NCAA investigation, which ended with the Vols receiving an ever-so-light tap on the wrist after she made Pruitt walk the plank while documenting his every misstep.

Her in-house investigation made the NCAA’s case. She at least should have gotten a “thank-you," maybe even a box of chocolates.

She switched roles for her more recent NCAA encounter. No more Miss Nice Guy. Compliance gave way to defiance. At this stage of a one-sided legal game, the NCAA might as well raise a white flag or ask for a running clock.

Meanwhile, Tennessee needs to figure out how it wants to honor Plowman.

You could name a street after her. But it would need to be a one-way street. Plowman’s Way.

Something opulent would be more appropriate. And a statue outside Neyland Stadium might not be enough. Two statues would be better

ADAMS: Why Nico Iamaleava could become Tennessee football folk hero before 2024 season

One Plowman statue could have her punting a football shaped like Pruitt’s head. The other could have her bashing an NCAA pinata with a baseball bat.

If you think that’s over the top, ask yourself: “Where would Tennessee football be without Donde Plowman?”

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee should honor Donde Plowman for work vs NCAA. Here's how