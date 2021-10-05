Tennessee national champion to be honored during South Carolina game

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium (noon EDT, ESPN2).

Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson will be honored during the Vols’ contest against South Carolina. Wilson will be recognized with his National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute.

Wilson helped the Vols win the 1998 BCS national championship. It was UT’s sixth national title and the first to be awarded during the BCS era.

He becomes the 25th UT player to be enshrined in the hall. That leads the Southeastern Conference and the Vols are sixth nationally in that regard.

Wilson and the rest of the 2021 class will be inducted along with the class of 2020 in December. The 2020 induction ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.