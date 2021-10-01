Tennessee-Missouri score predictions

Dan Harralson
·1 min read
Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will continue Southeastern Conference play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the divisional matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Missouri game.

  • Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Missouri 38, Tennessee 34

  • Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Missouri 42, Tennessee 38

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

