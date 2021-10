Tennessee-Missouri score predictions

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will continue Southeastern Conference play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the divisional matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Missouri game.

Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Missouri 38, Tennessee 34

Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Missouri 42, Tennessee 38

2021 Tennessee Vols' football schedule