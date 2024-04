Tennessee-Missouri projected starting pitchers

No. 3 Tennessee (34-7, 12-6 SEC) will return to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Thursday for a three-game series against Missouri (19-23, 6-12 SEC).

Missouri leads the all time series against the Vols, 17-13. The Tigers are 8-7 in Knoxville.

First pitch for game No. 1 on Thursday is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network. Game No. 2 on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+), while Saturday’s series finale will take place at noon EDT (SEC Network).

Tennessee’s projected starting pitchers against Missouri:

Game 1: LHP Chris Stamos (3-0, 3.38 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Drew Beam (5-1, 3.40 ERA)

Game 3: TBD

Drew Beam. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

