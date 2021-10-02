Tennessee-Missouri pregame social media buzz
Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT at Memorial Stadium. SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
Ahead of the Week 5 contest, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and university accounts, former players and more.
Tennessee football
Road whites.#DICKSHouseofSportKNX pic.twitter.com/Cb1Brqh6MS
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 30, 2021
Missouri football
Who's ready for game day!? Up and at'em!#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/ApEXeK5boX
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 1, 2021
Missouri football
𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ow5h1Pig1p
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 30, 2021
Tennessee football
On the road in CoMo for an SEC East clash.
📺 @SECNetwork
🕛 12pm EThttps://t.co/EKoSXUxKLL
— Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) October 1, 2021
SEC
In the @SEC breakthrough research goes from the periodic table of elements for @UTKnoxville to cancer fighting discoveries for @Mizzou! #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/T1nrWazlNt
— SEC Academics (@TheSECU) October 1, 2021
