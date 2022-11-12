Tennessee-Missouri postgame social media buzz
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.
Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Tennessee’s win versus Missouri, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.
SENIOR DAY DUB 🍊 pic.twitter.com/j3rXj4gOz1
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 12, 2022
Strike up the band, Hendon! pic.twitter.com/QirsN1DKjm
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 12, 2022
Tennessee provides style points for the College Football Playoff committee, defeating Missouri 66-24. Josh Heupel has scored 128 points versus Missouri in two games as the Vols’ head coach. pic.twitter.com/bAeAckQJHg
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 12, 2022
Hendon Hooker can do it all. pic.twitter.com/lKP4UYL1Aj
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022
Joe Milton absolutely LET THIS THING FLY. pic.twitter.com/bbSXwLbllH
— SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) November 12, 2022
Josh Heupel opens up his press conference praising the fans and then the seniors. #Vols pic.twitter.com/xsB5zBs7RU
— Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 12, 2022
5th time Tennessee has gone over 600 yards of total offense under @coachjoshheupel
1st time over 700
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 12, 2022
Hendon Hooker recognized on senior day and given a lengthy embrace from Josh Heupel pic.twitter.com/zpa9aIKEew
— Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 12, 2022
Josh Heupel was Oklahoma QB coach in 2007, when the Sooners knocked Missouri out of the BCS National Championship Game.
Heupel is the Mizzou Mauler. https://t.co/umY7WRuprV
— Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 12, 2022
One last ride at Neyland Stadium for Hendon Hooker. pic.twitter.com/622Xu2iTFR
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 12, 2022
Two VFL quarterbacks Sterling Henton and Peyton Manning. pic.twitter.com/VES2pwu3oz
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 12, 2022
Pregame Sheriff Convention. pic.twitter.com/P7MraWN6jv
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 12, 2022
Strike up the band on senior day! 66-24 Vols! pic.twitter.com/tYJe0lMNfp
— Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) November 12, 2022
Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt shine as Tennessee dominates Missouri https://t.co/GpsymV89Jo via @thedraftwire
— Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) November 12, 2022
NOTHING TO SEE HERE JUST HENDON HOOKER LEADING THE BAND #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/EANleQihaS
— Kevin Hutcherson (@HutchersonYa) November 12, 2022
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 12, 2022
Hendon Hooker went off today:
25/35
405 total yards
4 total TDs
Tennessee bounced back and put up 66 points in their win over Missouri 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8WdwUleCrC
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 12, 2022
Is this your future Biletnikoff award winner?👀 pic.twitter.com/CyWyLPzZiY
— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022
Touchdown Vols! 🔶
Jaylen Wright powers through for the @Vol_Football TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/xsQ4d3OwIA
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022
Missouri entered the game with the nation’s No. 13 total defense (304.1). @Vol_Football QB Hendon Hooker midway through 3Q:
386 yds total offense (332p, 54r)
4 TDs (3p, 1r)
— Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 12, 2022
The FBS leader in TD catches adds another. Jalin Hyatt now tied for sixth in SEC single-season TD catches with 15. https://t.co/u6L8Gujx1d
— Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 12, 2022