Tennessee-Missouri postgame social media buzz

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Tennessee’s win versus Missouri, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

SENIOR DAY DUB 🍊 pic.twitter.com/j3rXj4gOz1 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 12, 2022

Strike up the band, Hendon! pic.twitter.com/QirsN1DKjm — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 12, 2022

Tennessee provides style points for the College Football Playoff committee, defeating Missouri 66-24. Josh Heupel has scored 128 points versus Missouri in two games as the Vols’ head coach. pic.twitter.com/bAeAckQJHg — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 12, 2022

Hendon Hooker can do it all. pic.twitter.com/lKP4UYL1Aj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022

Joe Milton absolutely LET THIS THING FLY. pic.twitter.com/bbSXwLbllH — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) November 12, 2022

Josh Heupel opens up his press conference praising the fans and then the seniors. #Vols pic.twitter.com/xsB5zBs7RU — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 12, 2022

5th time Tennessee has gone over 600 yards of total offense under @coachjoshheupel 1st time over 700 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 12, 2022

Hendon Hooker recognized on senior day and given a lengthy embrace from Josh Heupel pic.twitter.com/zpa9aIKEew — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 12, 2022

Josh Heupel was Oklahoma QB coach in 2007, when the Sooners knocked Missouri out of the BCS National Championship Game. Heupel is the Mizzou Mauler. https://t.co/umY7WRuprV — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 12, 2022

One last ride at Neyland Stadium for Hendon Hooker. pic.twitter.com/622Xu2iTFR — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 12, 2022

Two VFL quarterbacks Sterling Henton and Peyton Manning. pic.twitter.com/VES2pwu3oz — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 12, 2022

Strike up the band on senior day! 66-24 Vols! pic.twitter.com/tYJe0lMNfp — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) November 12, 2022

Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt shine as Tennessee dominates Missouri https://t.co/GpsymV89Jo via @thedraftwire — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) November 12, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE JUST HENDON HOOKER LEADING THE BAND #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/EANleQihaS — Kevin Hutcherson (@HutchersonYa) November 12, 2022

Hendon Hooker went off today: 25/35

405 total yards

4 total TDs Tennessee bounced back and put up 66 points in their win over Missouri 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8WdwUleCrC — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 12, 2022

Is this your future Biletnikoff award winner?👀 pic.twitter.com/CyWyLPzZiY — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022

Touchdown Vols! 🔶 Jaylen Wright powers through for the @Vol_Football TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/xsQ4d3OwIA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Missouri entered the game with the nation’s No. 13 total defense (304.1). @Vol_Football QB Hendon Hooker midway through 3Q:

386 yds total offense (332p, 54r)

4 TDs (3p, 1r) — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 12, 2022

The FBS leader in TD catches adds another. Jalin Hyatt now tied for sixth in SEC single-season TD catches with 15. https://t.co/u6L8Gujx1d — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 12, 2022

