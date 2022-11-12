Tennessee-Missouri postgame social media buzz

5
Dan Harralson
·3 min read

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors ClassicLSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Following Tennessee’s win versus Missouri, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories