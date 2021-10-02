Tennessee-Missouri: Game balls

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (2-3, 1-2 SEC), 62-24, Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Following Tennessee’s win at Missouri, Vols Wire issues game balls for top performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: Tiyon Evans

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 02: Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball for a touchdown as defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. #2 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter fo the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

15 attempts, 156 yards, three touchdowns

Defense: Jeremy Banks

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) makes an interception during an NCAA football game between Tennessee and Missouri on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 2 , 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Four tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss, one interception

Special teams: Chase McGrath

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire