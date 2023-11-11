No. 12 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will play at No. 15 Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) in Week 11.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus Missouri, 6-5, on the field (4-5 NCAA). The Vols have won the last four matchups on the field.

Ahead of kickoff, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee-Missouri football pregame social media buzz and is listed below.

Thank you to all the veterans of our great country and your bravery, sacrifice, and commitment to protecting our freedom! pic.twitter.com/FfeZ8On1hP — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 11, 2023

The Tennessee Athletics family is mourning the loss of former AD Mike Hamilton. Hamilton served as Vols AD for eight years, exemplifying the ideal of service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.https://t.co/t9iB80FGve — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) November 11, 2023

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri Joe Milton has thrown a TD pass in 13 straight games, tied with Tony Robinson (1984-85) for the third-longest streak in Vols history. Only Hendon Hooker (20 straight from 2021-22) and Heath Shuler (18 straight from 1992-94) have longer streaks — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) November 11, 2023

"He looked great, he's going to play." Missouri star WR Luther Burden will play against Tennessee today, per coach Eliah Drinkwitz. https://t.co/KF1tcZia0k — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

All-time, @Vol_Football and Missouri have met 1️⃣1️⃣ times and the #Vols lead the series 6-5. They last met in November a year ago in which Tennessee dominated at home winning 66-24. #GBO 🍊 Preview Today's Game 📖 https://t.co/dbqLgk1M0p pic.twitter.com/45jQy4vPMA — 104-5 The Zone 📻 (@1045TheZone) November 11, 2023

Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is a player to watch vs. Tennessee today. There’s some round one buzz building for the junior corner. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 11, 2023

Tennessee at Missouri by the numbers pic.twitter.com/270Tmf071e — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 8, 2023

Two programs with something to prove facing off in the Show-Me State. No. 13 @Vol_Football against No. 14 @MizzouFootball gets going today at 3:30 PM ET on CBS and @paramountplus 🏈 pic.twitter.com/CgXUM8X5U3 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 11, 2023

Today, we've got a Top-15 SEC showdown: @Vol_Football vs. @MizzouFootball. Don't miss it on CBS and @paramountplus at 3:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/zDdKPJrzIZ — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 11, 2023

Per Missouri, with a victory over the Vols, the Tigers would become the first program to defeat all four Tennessee FBS programs in the same season. Missouri has wins versus MTSU, Memphis and Vanderbilt in 2023. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 10, 2023

THANK YOU VETERANS. THANK YOU — Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) November 11, 2023

November 11th, 2000… the most point scored by the Vols in any quarter in program history! 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙑𝙤𝙡 𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 | @utmedicalcenter pic.twitter.com/XG8tjlRJ49 — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) November 11, 2023

🤩🍊🏈 THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE NEYLAND 🤩🍊🏈

After we take on MISSOURI this Saturday, It'll be time to head back to ROCKY TOP to prepare for a LEGENDARY GAME VS GEORGIA 🎉🎉🎉

WHO'S GOING TO BE CHEERING ON THE VOLS WITH ME??? 🟠⚪️🟠⚪️🟠#VOLNATION #GOVOLS #GBO #VOLS #UTVOLS #UT pic.twitter.com/v5Q32ix5Lu — Sterling Henton (@SterlThePearl16) November 10, 2023

Home of the free – Because of the brave. Happy #VeteransDay to all the Big Orange veterans, like Larry Taylor ('68) who exude the Volunteer Spirit. https://t.co/W0hg7uhgTH — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) November 11, 2023

