Tennessee-Missouri football pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·4 min read

No. 12 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will play at No. 15 Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) in Week 11.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus Missouri, 6-5, on the field (4-5 NCAA). The Vols have won the last four matchups on the field.

Ahead of kickoff, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee-Missouri football pregame social media buzz and is listed below.

