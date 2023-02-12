Tennessee-Missouri basketball postgame social media buzz

Missouri (19-6, 7-5 SEC) defeated No. 5 Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC), 86-85, with a buzzer-beating 3-point shot by Deandre Gholston Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tyreke Key led the Vols with 23 points and six rebounds. Zakai Zeigler ended the game with 11 points and 10 assists.

The Vols have lost two consecutive games with buzzer-beating shots. Vanderbilt upset Tennessee with a last-second 3-point shot on Wednesday.

Tennessee will next host No. 3 Alabama Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The Vols will play at Kentucky Feb. 18 (1 p.m. EST, CBS).

Following Missouri’s win at Tennessee, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Missouri postgame social media buzz is listed below.

😑 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 12, 2023

In consecutive games, Tennessee lost by a buzzer beater 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bUksSYwg5V — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 12, 2023

Tennessee is finding the most interesting way to lose basketball games. Mizzou with the upset 86-85. — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) February 12, 2023

Here’s Mike Kelly’s call of the @MizzouHoops game-winner over Tennessee on the Central Bank Tiger Network: pic.twitter.com/VZPondDvXA — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 12, 2023

MISSOURI STUNS NO. 6 TENNESSEE AT THE BUZZER 😱 pic.twitter.com/AeiT1b1KfK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 12, 2023

Y'all asked for a marquee road win… And boy did we deliver against the nation's sixth-ranked team!!!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/u4uagTU5b5 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 12, 2023

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN we got a game on ROCKY TOP!!!! Vol Nation #FeedTheFloor #GoVols — Ron Slay (@TheRonSlay) February 12, 2023

Missouri’s DeAndre Gholston hits 30 footer at buzzer to give Missouri 86-85 win at Tennessee. Second game in a row UT has lost on buzzer beating 3. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) February 12, 2023

📊FINAL NUMBERS📊 KEY – 23p / 6r / 5-9 3p

VESCOVI – 16p / 5r

ZEIGLER – 11p / 10a

AIDOO – 6p / 4r

NKAMHOUA – 6p / 3r

AWAKA – 5p / 7r

PLAVŠIĆ – 5p / 3r

MASHACK – 5p

EDWARDS – 4p

PHILLIPS – 4p pic.twitter.com/Ows52fFIT2 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 12, 2023

DEANDRE. GHOLSTON. MISSOURI BEATS TENNESSEE AT THE BUZZER. pic.twitter.com/gUWWo5vvHf — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 12, 2023

