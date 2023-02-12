Tennessee-Missouri basketball postgame social media buzz

Zach McKinnell
·2 min read

Missouri (19-6, 7-5 SEC) defeated No. 5 Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC), 86-85with a buzzer-beating 3-point shot by Deandre Gholston Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tyreke Key led the Vols with 23 points and six rebounds. Zakai Zeigler ended the game with 11 points and 10 assists.

The Vols have lost two consecutive games with buzzer-beating shots. Vanderbilt upset Tennessee with a last-second 3-point shot on Wednesday.

Tennessee will next host No. 3 Alabama Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The Vols will play at Kentucky Feb. 18 (1 p.m. EST, CBS).

Following Missouri’s win at Tennessee, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Missouri postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories