Tennessee-Michigan State basketball postgame social media reaction

No. 10 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Michigan State, 89-88, on Sunday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

The contest was an exhibition.

All proceeds for the contest will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which provides financial resources to the relief efforts for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The Vols will play in Hawaii during the regular-season.

Tennessee is one of eight teams scheduled to play in the 2023 Maui Invitational. The event will be held Nov. 20-22 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Rick Barnes through the years

Following Saturday’s exhibition, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz and is listed below.

Final from East Lansing 🏀 pic.twitter.com/12sVno5pvI — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 29, 2023

Shack had a nice one too btw pic.twitter.com/Rqu903USUl — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 29, 2023

Remember the name Dalton Knecht from @Vol_Hoops you will hear it all year long — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) October 29, 2023

guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/wESdOUU6FG — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 29, 2023

"You get to do it for somebody else, and I think that makes it pretty cool." Tom Izzo address @MSU_Basketball before today's exhibition vs. Tennessee.#MauiStrong pic.twitter.com/AytFxdpGFp — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) October 29, 2023

“You might not want me mic’d up right now.” 😅 Coach Izzo is mic’d up against the Vols today 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TJCZXb7eDW — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) October 29, 2023

Olivier Nkamhoua just walked into the Tennessee section behind the bench. The former Vols forward transferred to Michigan this offseason. He made the short drive from Ann Arbor to East Lansing today. — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) October 29, 2023

OK, this was cool. Tom Izzo and Rick Barnes talk to each other during live in-game interview from their benches. 🔊#MauiStrong pic.twitter.com/kmjtFlcJzI — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 29, 2023

You don't see this happen very often. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B4bXL4womj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 29, 2023

Rick Barnes on the mic is fantastic. #Vols — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) October 29, 2023

We know a Rick Barnes defense will be tough but if the offense looks this good throughout the season watch out. Vols currently up 31-17 on Michigan St with 8:04 left in the 1st half. — FOX Sports Knoxville (@FOXSportsKnox) October 29, 2023

This was called a charge, but it will be a block this year 90% of the time. Offensive player plants last foot as defender is sliding in position. That’s why it’s an exhibition game. pic.twitter.com/hDYDcEJ647 — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) October 29, 2023

Another big time exhibition game in East Lansing right now. Both @MSU_Basketball and @Vol_Hoops fighting their guts out. So good for both. Competing ALWAYS matters — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) October 29, 2023

20 POINTS pic.twitter.com/kP0v1ecs2D — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 29, 2023

14 points and 6 boards for Malik so far today 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/VGsPq3a7n6 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 29, 2023

more like charity exhilaration game amirite — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 29, 2023

Not sure there’s a deeper team in the country than @Vol_Hoops to start the year. No Ziegler or Vescovi today and win at Sparty. 2 high level teams with ❤️and 💪🏼 — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) October 29, 2023

Tennessee played today without two All-SEC players — Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi — in the backcourt. It still beat Michigan State at Michigan State. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2023

Tennessee's two transfers — Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht — combined for 48 of team's 89 today against Michigan State. Vols had 18 assists on 26 made field goals without their starting backcourt. https://t.co/TOOZxMcDn2 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2023

This is ONLY October. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2023

Jordan Gainey did plenty for Tennessee against Michigan State on Sunday, but he had to make one final shot to seal it. Tennessee's transfer duo of Gainey and Dalton Knecht was incredible and the No. 9 Vols beat No. 4 MSU 89-88. https://t.co/eZiSS2rhJ8 — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) October 29, 2023

I cannot remember ever watching a better exhibition basketball game! Incredible energy, intensity, high-level play.#mauiStrong Bravo 👏💪🔥 to @Vol_Hoops & @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/f71b7Q9rTh — Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) October 29, 2023

#MauiStrong 🧡💚 Tennessee wins over Michigan State in a charity exhibition matchup. pic.twitter.com/wxjCMrhZjo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 29, 2023

8 days till the season starts! #Vols https://t.co/Gb51B48sgq — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) October 29, 2023

Thank you for coming to East Lansing for a good cause, @Vol_Hoops! Best of luck this season 🏀 pic.twitter.com/tGeeF7wfkr — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire