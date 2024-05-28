Tennessee men’s golf concludes season at NCAA Championships

No. 5 Tennessee concluded its 2023-24 season on Monday at the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California.

The Vols finished 10th and failed to make a cut for quarterfinal play by three shots.

“It’s obviously not the end result we wanted this week,” Tennessee head coach Brennan Webb said. “Couldn’t be more proud of this team and what they fought for this year and how much they fought through a bunch of adversity.

“They never stopped fighting even all the way through today. We have been written off a bunch of times.”

Bryce Lewis finished with Tennessee’s top score and tied for 35th (-7) place.

fought until the very end💪 ⤵️@CoachWebbUTVols on the season and NCAA Championships pic.twitter.com/AXZWsk2rru — Tennessee Golf (@Vol_Golf) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire