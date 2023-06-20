Tennessee makes top three for No. 1 offensive tackle in Illinois

Four-star offensive tackle Marques Easley announced his top three schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alabama are Easley’s top three schools. He will announce his commitment on July 8 at 5 p.m. EDT.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive tackle is from Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois.

Easley is the No. 242 overall prospect and No. 18 offensive tackle in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 player in Illinois, according to On3 industry rankings.

He was an All-Area honorable mention after finishing last season with 21 pancake blocks. Easley officially visited Tennessee June 16.

Tennessee is listed as a leader for Easley, according to On3 RPM.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire