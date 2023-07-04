Tennessee makes top six for No. 3 2025 Georgia running back

Four-star running back Justin Baker announced his top six schools on Tuesday.

Baker’s top six schools are Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina State.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back is from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

Baker is the No. 330 overall prospect and No. 28 running back in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 3 running back and No. 33 player in Georgia, according to On3 industry rankings.

He recorded 371 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and averaged 6.0 yards per attempt in 2022. As a freshman, Baker helped lead Buford to their second consecutive GHSA 6A state championship.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire