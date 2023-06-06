Tennessee makes top six for No. 1 2024 in-state wide receiver

2024 four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson announced his top six schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Miami, Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma are Jefferson’s top six schools in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jefferson is the No. 289 overall prospect and No. 46 wide receiver in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 7 player in Tennessee, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Jefferson earned first-team All-State honors and helped Baylor win a state championship last season, recording 72 receptions, 1,370 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

The 2024 prospect will officially visit Tennessee on June 23.

