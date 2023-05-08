Tennessee makes top-six for former Florida State commit

Four-star safety Jordan Pride announced his top-six schools on Sunday.

Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama are Pride’s top-six schools.

The 6-foot-1.5, 174-pound safety is from Blountstown High School in Blountstown, Florida. He transferred to IMG Academy for parts of his junior season.

Pride is the No. 101 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 8 safety and No. 17 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

As a junior in 2022, Pride finished the season with 20 tackles, two interceptions, 667 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He was an All-State selection in 2021 as a sophomore, recording 28 tackles, two interceptions, 375 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire