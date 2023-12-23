Tennessee makes top six for 2026 in-state quarterback

2026 quarterback prospect Jared Curtis announced his top six schools on Saturday.

Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M are Curtis’ top six schools in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is from Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Curtis unofficially visited Tennessee on Sept. 30 for the Vols’ game against South Carolina. He also unofficially visited Tennessee on Oct. 29, 2022, while attending a Vols’ camp on June 11.

Curtis ranks as a four-star and as the No. 1 2026 quarterback in Tennessee by the 247Sports Composite.

