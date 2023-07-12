Tennessee makes top seven for No. 1 2025 prospect in South Carolina

Four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams announced his top seven schools on Tuesday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina and Georgia are Adams’ top seven schools.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman is from South Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina. He played at Lake City High School in Lake City, South Carolina during his first two seasons.

Adams is the No. 130 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in South Carolina, according to On3 industry rankings.

As a sophomore in 2022, Adams recorded 67 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He earned first-team 3A All-State and first-team All-Regions honors.

