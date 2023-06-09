Tennessee makes top four for 2024 All-District offensive tackle

Four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren announced his top-four schools on Thursday.

Tennessee, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are Warren’s top-four schools.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle is from Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas.

Warren is the No. 170 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 31 player in Texas, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team TAPPS District 4 D-II honors last season as a junior and won the TAPPS Division II championship. As a sophomore, Bennett earned second-team All-District honors.

Bennett is scheduled to officially visit Tennessee on June 23.

🤷🏾‍♂️. All in gods plan✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/qixGDMDrII — Bennett Warren (@BenzWarren76) June 8, 2023

