Tennessee makes top-five for 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced his top-five schools on Friday.

Davis will make his commitment decision March 31 at 1:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State and North Carolina are Davis’ top-five schools.

The 6-foot-1.5, 192-pound quarterback is from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Davis is the No. 28 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 1 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

He was named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year last season. Davis recorded 3,425 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns and completed 72.5 percent of his passing attempts in 2022.

Tennessee football recruiting: Vols’ top 2024 quarterback targets

Davis unofficially visited Tennessee four times. He would be the sixth 2024 commitment for the Vols and the highest rated commitment in the class.

Since a kid, I’ve dreamt of this moment…now it’s in God’s hands🙏🏽… Who will it be? I will be committing live on March 31st at 1:30PM on SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/Q1EY40kpDA — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) March 24, 2023

More Recruiting!

4-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart schedules visit to Tennessee Tennessee makes top-six for 4-star wide receiver Rico Scott Vols make top-eight for 4-star offensive lineman Max Anderson All-American linebacker Parker Meese schedules visit to Tennessee Fred Gaskin III schedules visit to Tennessee

Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire