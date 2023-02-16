Tennessee makes top-five for 3-star Marcus Goree

Three-star athlete Marcus Goree announced his top-five schools on Thursday.

Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska, Colorado and Michigan State are Goree’s top-five schools.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete is from Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Goree is the No. 479 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 38 athlete and No. 11 player in the state of Tennessee, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

As a junior in 2022, Goree finished the season with 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. He earned 6A All-State honors this season.

Goree visited Tennessee on Jan. 14 for junior day. He unofficially visited on Oct. 15 as the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire