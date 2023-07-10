Tennessee makes top eight for No. 1 player in Virginia

Four-star linebacker Chris Cole announced his top eight schools on Sunday.

Tennessee, USC, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Georgia are Cole’s top eight schools.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker is from Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. His teammate, four-star running back Peyton Lewis, committed to the Vols on May 27.

Cole is the No. 120 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 10 linebacker and No. 1 player in Virginia, according to On3 industry rankings.

Cole recorded 76 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss as a junior. He transitioned to linebacker after playing defensive back for two seasons.

