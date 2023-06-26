Tennessee makes top eight for No. 2 2025 Maryland cornerback

Four-star cornerback Kevyn Humes announced his top eight schools on Sunday.

Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame and Georgia are Humes’ top eight schools.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback is from Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Humes is the No. 330 overall prospect and No. 33 cornerback in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 10 player in Maryland, according to On3 industry rankings.

Humes finished his sophomore season with six pass breakups, zero touchdowns allowed and one defensive touchdown. He did not allow a reception over 20 yards.

His high school teammate is three-star safety Edrees Farooq, who is committed to Tennessee.

My recruitment is still open but these are the schools I’ll be taking the most into my consideration.

AGTG🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q6FF1PjZr2 — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) June 25, 2023

