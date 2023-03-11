Tennessee makes top-eight for 4-star wide receiver Chance Robinson

Four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson announced his top-eight schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Auburn and Florida State are Robinson’s top-eight schools.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver is from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Robinson is the No. 96 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 15 player in the state of Florida, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team 4M-3M All-Broward honors last season. Robinson finished his junior season with 29 receptions, 540 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 18.6 yards per reception.

Tennessee has one wide receiver committed in the class of 2024. Four-star JJ Harrell announced his commitment to the Vols on Feb. 27.

