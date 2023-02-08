Tennessee makes top-16 for 4-star lineman Nigel Smith II

The Volunteers continue to make progress on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024.

Four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith II announced his top 16 schools on Tuesday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Texas Tech, and Prairie View A&M are Smith’s top-16 schools.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman is from Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas.

Smith is the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 7 defensive lineman in the country, according to the On3 Consensus. He also ranks as the No. 6 player in the state of Texas in the class of 2024.

Smith was the unanimous Texas District 7-4A-I Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore. He totaled 66 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks on the season.

He continued his strong high school career by being named the Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior. He ended the season with 103 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire