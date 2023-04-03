Tennessee makes top-13 for Tampa Catholic wide receiver

Four-star wide receiver Terrance Moore announced his top-13 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Auburn, Colorado, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Miami, Florida and Pittsburgh are Moore’s top-13 schools.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is from Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida.

Moore is the No. 186 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 33 wide receiver and No. 27 player in Florida, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

As a junior in 2022, Moore finished the season with 42 receptions, 1,021 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and averaged 24.3 yards per reception.

Moore received an offer from the Vols on Dec. 7, 2022.

Four-Star WR TJ Moore has narrowed his list to 1️⃣3️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 190 WR from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 190 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/KH6AR0v2Ab pic.twitter.com/rBsTRay7fD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2023

