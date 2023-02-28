Tennessee makes top-12 for running back Kewan Lacy

Three-star running back Kewan Lacy announced his top-12 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Penn State, Arizona State, Oregon, Baylor, Alabama, TCU, Nebraska, Miami, Ole Miss and Michigan are Lacy’s top-12 schools.

The 6-foot, 190-pound running back is from Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas.

Lacy is the No. 513 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 46 running back and No. 95 player in the state of Texas, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

He finished his junior season with 730 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 226 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Lacy earned first-team All-District honors this past season.

As a sophomore in 2021, Lacy recorded 1,352 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He earned first-team All-State honors and was named the 6A-D1 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire