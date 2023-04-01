Tennessee makes top-12 for 2024 No. 8 overall prospect

Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews announced his top-12 schools.

Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado, USC, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ohio State are Matthews’ top-12 schools.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia.

Matthews is the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 2 player in Georgia, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

He was named the Gwinnett County Wide Receiver of the Year in 2022. Matthews finished his junior season with 48 receptions, 1,031 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Matthews will visit Tennessee for the third time April 3. He attended Tennessee’s junior day on Jan. 14.

