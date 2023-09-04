Tennessee makes top 10 for No. 1 2026 in-state quarterback

Four-star quarterback Jared Curtis announced his top 10 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Michigan, South Carolina, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are Curtis’ top schools.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is from Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Curtis is the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Curtis recorded 2,285 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 481 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns as a freshman. He finished in second place for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

The 2026 prospect attended Tennessee’s high school football camp on June 11.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire